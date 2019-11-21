THE new Lidl supermarket store in York is officially open.

Many excited customers and children from New Earswick Primary School gathered outside the store in James Street, York, this morning to watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony - and were treated to the chance to sample some of Lidl’s products.

Cllr for the Guildhall Ward, Fiona Fitzpatrick, said that the supermarket was championing competitive wages and a greener way of doing shopping.

She said: “I am very pleased because not only is the store supplying jobs for the local area and to local employers but it’s paying wages in line with the living wage foundation, which is higher than the wages you might get elsewhere. I am also very pleased from messages they’ve got for reducing plastic, healthier food for children.”

According to the charity LivingWage.org, the Real Living Wage is £9.30 compared to the Minimum Living Wage of £7.70.

A spokesman for Lidl said: “So many direct and indirect contractors and consultants for getting a Lidl store to where it is today, so I just want to say a big sweeping thank you to all those who are involved in getting this store. A big thank you to sales colleague who has made this empty store into the supermarket it is today – they will welcome you with open arms and look after you.”

The supermarket has been built by S Harrison, a Yorkshire property and development company, which has transformed the 2.36 acre James Street site into a 21,054 sq ft Lidl, which backs onto Foss Island Retail Park.

The new site also includes 130 parking spaces, with four bays for electric vehicle charging. The new store is expected to create 40 new jobs in the area.

Speaking to The Press last month, Andrew Wharton, of S Harrison, said: “We are highly experienced at giving disused sites like this a viable new future, attracting investment, development and ultimately new jobs for local people. The community have really welcomed this development and it’s exciting to see a site that has languished for years totally changed for the better.”