MARKET traders may be able to use electric trolleys to help clear their stalls, in a bid to resolve the ongoing dispute with Make it York over finishing hours.
The Press reported that traders may have to shut their York stalls after being told they won’t be able to access Shambles Market with their vehicles until 8pm three days a week.
But several councillors are working the traders and Make it York to find a compromise - including barrowing out goods from 6pm by using electric trolleys for some traders with pre-arranged loading points for vehicles outside the city centre.
Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for Economy and Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for housing, said: “This administration is determined to support traders where possible, as they are an essential part of what attracts people to come visit the city centre.”
“We have asked Make it York to keep on looking into viable compromises that will assist our long-term market traders, such as barrowing out goods from 6pm.
Whilst this option would allow some traders to leave earlier and others to stay, we appreciate that this will still present difficulties for some established market traders at the end of a very long day and we are still pressing Make It York to consider other options.”
