AFTER back to back sell-out shows earlier this month, Romesh Ranganathan has announced a third date for his new live show.
Romesh will host his new show The Cynics Mixtape at York Barbican on May 10 2020.
The comics cynicism has become his trademark, but since being nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2013 Edinburgh Comedy Awards this deadpan humour has made him one of Britain’s most respected and popular comics.
Romesh will also be hosting the Royal Variety Performance. It’ll be a joint effort with friend Rob Beckett - which will be the first time in 30 years two comedians have hosted the show.
Romesh's other TV work includes Asian Provocateur, which was nominated for a BAFTA award.
Book your tickets for the show at yorkbarbican.co.uk, by calling 0203 356 5441 or by visiting the box office.