A NEW art exhibition with work both from and inspired by artist Gillian Lowndes will go on display on Saturday at York Art Gallery.

The display, titled ‘At The Edge’ explores Gillian's work. Gillian, who died in 2010, is billed as one of the first artists in the ceramic world to mix materials together along with clay.

Helen Walsh, one of the curators for the exhibition, said: “We thought that Gillian’s work had been overlooked for a while now as it falls between both art and ceramics, so we felt it was the right time to show her experimental work.”

Following a trip to Africa in the 1970s, Gillian decided to move away from conventional ceramics into bricolage art - work created from a range of materials.

Helen also discussed how Gillian’s work is “relevant in today’s society,” as she was one of the first artists to recycle materials in her work.

The cases in the exhibition show both work by Gillian herself, as well as work inspired by or similar to that of the artist.

Fiona Green, the other curator of the exhibition, said: “There has never been an exhibition dedicated to celebrating to the work of Gillian Lowndes, making this unique.”

As well as displaying art created by Gillian, one of the cases shows materials taken from Gillian’s studio which would have been used when making her work.

Alongside this exhibition, York Art Gallery will be running the ‘Days of Clay’ programme this weekend, involving activities and events celebrating the medium of clay.

Some of the events include a hands on workshop with animal sculptor, Susan Halls and a lecture with leading potter, Alison Britton OBE.

Visitors will also be able to learn about 'hand building' with artist ,Wendy Lawrence and get hands on with the museums historic and contemporary ceramic collection. For further information on events and tickets, visit: www.yorkartgallery.org.uk