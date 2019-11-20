THE SPORTS Direct store in York city centre has announced that it will be shutting.
Closing down sale signs appeared on the shop windows of the store, in Davygate, yesterday, and a member of staff confirmed that the store is due to close towards the end of December.
Earlier this year, The Press confirmed that the former BHS store, in Coney Street, will welcome the Sports Direct International Empire, as well as a host of other shops selling selling sportswear, cycles and fashion clothing.
In September, Flannels, which is part of the Sports Direct International empire and sells men’s, women’s and children’s luxury clothing, shoes and accessories, threw open its doors in New Street.
Sports Direct and USC store is also planned to open in the former BHS fronting on to Coney Street later this year, as a major boost to the city centre, but its opening date has not yet been announced
Meanwhile, a spokesman for Debenhams confirmed that the store in Davygate will be closing for good on December 14.
