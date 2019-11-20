PLANS for a dessert cafe to open a branch in York have been submitted.

And the shop would serve up sweet treats - including waffles, crepes and milkshakes - until 11pm.

Chain Heavenly Desserts already has cafes across the county, including in Sheffield, Bradford, Liverpool and Bolton.

The company now wants to open a York branch in the former premium fashion shop Van Mildert on Blake Street.

The clothing shop closed earlier this year and planning statement says the unit had been advertised for 15 months. But that only a soft furnishing store was interested in taking over the shop to keep it as a retail unit - while seven businesses came forward with plans to turn it into a restaurant or cafe.

The menu for Heavenly Desserts features cookie dough dishes, cheesecakes, puddings with custard and ice cream sundaes.

Customers also have the option to create their own desserts - and there will be a takeaway and delivery service.

The planning statement says: "Heavenly Desserts recently agreed to let the unit with the view of expanding their ever growing café/restaurant franchise offering a range of luxury desserts in stylish, modern outlets.

"The nature of service allows customers to eat-in as well as take-out and the proposed mixed use will operate as a‘quick service restaurant, which is comparable to that of Greggs and McDonalds.

"Although there has been interest from new tenants, in particular for the use of the premises for [restaurant and cafe] uses, no end user was secured.

"The accompanying marketing report ... suggests that this is mainly due to the location.

"The lack of interest means if the application proposal is refused the unit is likely to lay empty."

It adds that the cafe will be on the ground floor of the building and there will be no major changes to the building, apart from new signs.

Heavenly Desserts is based in Derby and the company opened its first restaurant in 2008.