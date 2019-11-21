BUY local this festive season is the message from York artists, designers and makers who are hosting a Christmas fair this weekend.
York Artists & Designer Makers are running their annual Christmas Show at York Cemetery Chapel, Cemetery Road, this weekend – on Saturday from 10am-6pm and on Sunday from 10am-4pm.
The fair gives people an opportunity to buy unique and locally-made gifts, says organisers.
There will be ten stallholders selling everything from pottery, paintings and prints, to furniture and jewellery.
York jewellery maker Jo Bagshaw, who will be selling her collections at the show, said: "You can pop along and chat to us about our work. It's a great opportunity to buy unique and individual gifts for Christmas."
The artists, designers and makers exhibiting this weekend will be: Catherine Boyne-Whitelegg (pottery); Petra Bradley (textiles); Adi French (painting); Richard Whitelegg (jewellery); Alyson Cowen (textiles); Sally Clarke (printmaking); John Watts (furniture); Wilf Williams (furniture), and Linda Wormald (painting).