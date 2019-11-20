A 10-YEAR-OLD girl was assaulted by a man in a North Yorkshire town.

It happened on Tuesday between 8.45am and 9am while the victim and her friend were waiting at the traffic lights on the corner of Chain Lane and York Road, near to the Lidl supermarket in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesperson for the force explained: “An unknown male walked up York Road from the old Lidl towards the two girls, snapped his fingers in their faces and then poked the victim on the nose and pushed her over to the floor. The male has then walked up York Road towards the town centre.

“The victim and her friend made their way to school and informed their teacher who contacted the police.”

The man is described as white, around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build and aged in his late 20s. He has short spiked brown hair with shaved sides and brown stubble. He was wearing a brown leather coat with a green hoody and white t-shirt underneath, white dirty trousers which had a solid black stripe down the side and black Nike trainers. He was also carrying a black rucksack which had a white symbol on the pocket.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen the male described in Knaresborough at that time to contact them.

Call 101 with information. Quote 12190212802.