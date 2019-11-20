The Press has offered parliamentary candidates the chance to have a say ahead of the General Election. Here Keith Aspden, Liberal Democrat candidate for York Outer, sets his stall out

York is a beautiful city and has distinctive communities throughout.

Having been a local ward councillor in York for over 16 years, it is a real privilege to be able to stand as the candidate for the Liberal Democrats in my home constituency; York Outer.

As Leader of City of York Council, the job of looking after our city and improving the lives of all our residents is of the utmost importance.

That’s why it was an honour for me to lead the Liberal Democrats to victory across York in May when we gained 10 seats across York and topped the poll.

Nobody wanted this General Election.

However, recent national and political events mean that the upcoming General Election is a once in a generation opportunity reject the tired old politics that have engulfed our country and instead, build a fairer, brighter future for the UK.

Every day as Council Leader, I see how the communities and villages of York have been ignored by this Government, and we can’t solve all of our challenges locally.

Whether this is for improved public transport infrastructure, Yorkshire devolution, or investment in the NHS and schools. It is time that the residents of York Outer had an MP willing to fight for them on the national stage.

Boris Johnson and his Conservative Government have damaged our democracy by trying to force through Brexit at any cost.

It is inconceivable to think that a Government would pursue a policy that would be so damaging to our economy and country, especially whilst many of our public services are starved of investment. As the Liberal Democrat Candidate for York Outer, I am determined to end this national embarrassment and stop Brexit for the benefit of our city.

With a stop to Brexit, we can begin to really address the issues that matter to the people of York Outer, such as securing much-needed investment in our public services; it is time York was given a fair deal.

It is no secret that York’s schools are some of the worst-funded in the country.

I qualified as a secondary school teacher in 2004 and many former colleagues continue to tell me the devastating impact in schools of funding reductions and an exam led culture.

Some have even left the profession, due to the impact of the Conservative Government’s policies.

This is a disgrace and in order to ensure a better start for our young people, we must provide world-class education and support.

Similarly, investment in our region’s transport infrastructure pales into insignificance when compared to London and the South.

I will campaign tirelessly to secure the investment York deserves, in order to progress schemes such as dualling the Outer Ring Road, increase capacity on the East Coast Mainline and transform our regions rail network.

Having already declared a Climate Emergency in York, far more action is needed nationally to deliver renewable energy sources, cut carbon emissions, enhance our bio-diversity and ultimately, protect our planet for future generations.

Lastly, we must rebuild trust in politics.

Since I was elected in my twenties back in 2003, I have always been a passionate believer in working with communities to find solutions.

I will continue to build links with our local communities, suburbs and villages, in order to hold the powerful to account.

With your support, I truly believe we can deliver a brighter future for the villages and communities of York Outer, and if elected as MP, I will fight tooth and nail for our home, York Outer, on the national stage.