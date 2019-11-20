SEWERBY Hall and Gardens are appealing for old decorations to use in their Christmas exhibition.
The Making of Christmas will look at how the Victorians adopted ancient customs at Christmas time.
Staff and curators at the venue are looking for the public to get involved in the exhibition and are appealing for old Christmas objects.
Janice Smith, curator of the exhibition, said: “We would be interested in any old Christmas decorations, from the 19th century through to the 1970s and 1980s.”
Anybody who would like to donate an item to the exhibition is asked to email Janice on janice.smith@eastriding.gov.uk with brief details of what they can add to the exhibition.
The exhibition will be on display in the house at weekends from November 30 until early January.