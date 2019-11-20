I’ve seen the barriers in town, heard the comments on the local radio and read The Press. But we must think back to why all this started. It began with the Iraq war, when Bush and Blair invaded to destroy so-called missiles of mass destruction, which were never found. This resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on all sides and led to the terrorists which we see today in big cities in the UK and Europe: it all links back to the invasion of Iraq. Don’t blame City of York Council for putting up the barriers: look at who started it all.

Michael Hodgson,