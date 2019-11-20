So, Marc Bichtemann of First York says he is sorry and is going to fix things (The Press, November 1). Well Marc, having seen the new timetable that you propose for the service 12 from December 1, things look like they are going from bad to worse.

Departure times and the interval between departures from Stonebow to Monks Cross will vary, with no standard departure time. Depending on the time of day the interval between departures will be anything between 31 and 42 minutes so trying to remember the time of your next bus will be worse than memorising your times tables. The same is true at most other stops with the only semblance of a regular interval of departure being at either terminus. I have had a look at some of the other ‘retimed’ services and they seem to share the same erratic scheduling.