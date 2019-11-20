THE A64 eastbound has been closed after a crash near Malton this morning (November 20) which left a lorry on its side.

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance crews and an air ambulance, were called to the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said it was a two-vehicle collision, involving a wagon and a transit van.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service added that one person has been airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary with a serious arm injury.

It said that two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles, along with the air ambulance, responded to reports of a collision and an overturned lorry at about 9.40am.

A full closure is in place on the eastbound carriageway, which is likely to be shut for some time.

The westbound carriageway was also shut for the air ambulance to land but it has since reopened.

Traffic is being diverted through Malton and there are long delays on the B1248.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

