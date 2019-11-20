A STRETCH of the A64 in Ryedale is to be closed to motorists over the next two weekends.

Drivers are being advised to plan their journeys ahead of the road upgrade.

Maintenance work will be carried out to repair the foundation of the A64 between Rillington Fields and Rillington, to improve the road surface for drivers.

A spokesperson for Highways England, said: “We are advising drivers intending to use the A64 over the next two weekends that full closures are planned to rebuild the road for around a mile in each direction.

“Work will include digging down around 30cm to replace the concrete base which makes up the foundation of the road.

“The depth of the required repairs means it wouldn’t be safe for drivers or road workers to keep the A64 open during the work.”

The spokesperson added: “Highways England is advising drivers to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time while the closures are in place.

“To safely complete the work, the A64 in Rillington will be closed from 8pm on Friday, November 22 until 6am on Monday, November 25, and from 8pm on Friday, November 29 until 6am on Monday, December 2."

Signed diversion routes will be in place, with drivers advised to follow the A169 and A170.

For more information check Twitter @HighwaysYORKS with the hashtag #A64, or visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/programmes/a64-maintenance-improvements/