A RUGBY league star will team up with the Vicar of Market Weighton for the town’s Christmas tree lights switch-on and festive celebrations.

The event, on December 5, which Hull FC rugby league player Marc Sneyd will be attending, has been organised by Market Weighton Town Council. Local community radio station, Vixen 101, will host proceedings.

As the area’s new vicar, Canon Rev. Caroline Pinchbeck will officially switch on the Christmas tree lights at 6.15pm, close to the Giant Bradley statue in the town centre.

Before the official switch-on, Sneyd will be joining in the fun from 6pm and promoting Vixen 101’s newest fundraising initiative, the Lucky 13 Lottery, which is being run in conjunction with Hull FC.

Among other entertainments on the night, performers from the Starbrite Dance Academy will feature and there will be choristers from Market Weighton School to bring festive cheer.

Family attractions will include stalls on the street, in the Town Hall and in the Scout Hut. As usual, some businesses will be open late on the night. After the switch-on, Father Christmas will travel into Market Weighton, up the High Street on his new sleigh to the grotto in St John’s Methodist Church, where he will be welcoming visitors from 6.45pm onwards.

The High Street will be closed from 5.15pm until 8.45pm to accommodate the festivities.