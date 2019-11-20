A MAN who issued a “call to arms” against Muslims in the aftermath of a series of terrorist attacks is preparing to go to jail.

Louis Ryan Duxbury, 22, posted a public 17-minute video on Facebook in which he said they “need to be wiped off the face of this ..... earth,” York Crown Court heard.

But a student representative at York St John University where he was studying, saw it and reported him, said Stephen Grattage, prosecuting.

It was the second time he had been reported to police about his extreme right views.

In 2013, when he was a 15-year-old student at Huntington School, staff spoke to him and reported him for an inflammatory anti-Islam comment he posted online following the murder of Fusilier Rigby.

Giving evidence at his trial, Duxbury claimed that the 2017 video was a “rant”. He was only exercising his right to free speech and that he believed in a diverse, multi-cultural society.

He claimed he was only talking about extremists and terrorists and not Muslims in general and that he was neither racist nor fascist, claiming he was apolitical.

“This was a call to arms, wasn’t it?” Mr Grattage asked him .

“No it wasn’t,” he replied.

A jury convicted him of inciting religious hatred after less than half an hour in retirement. Duxbury, of Wigginton Road, York, had denied the charge.

It was his second trial on the charge. A jury in March failed to reach a verdict. He was not prosecuted over the 2013 comment.

Defence barrister Glenn Parsons said he could say little in mitigation, but asked for Duxbury to have time to set his affairs in order.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris granted the 22-year-old bail until November 29.

He warned him: “People who incite religious or racial hatred create terrible trouble for our society. It will be a custodial sentence.”

On the video, Duxbury said he had worked “day and night” on a “vigilante” group in Strensall. In evidence, he called it a “watch group” that ended when local youths beat him up.