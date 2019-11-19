THE parents of Rory Johnson-Hatfield have returned to York on the fourth anniversary of his disappearance in the city, and insist they won’t give up until they find him.

Doug Hatfield and Liz Johnson were back in the city today (Tuesday, November 19), as North Yorkshire Police urged anyone with information that may help the force in its search for Rory to get in touch.

Rory, from Skipton, went missing on a night out in the city centre on November 19, 2015.

Rory Johnson-Hatfield

He was last seen in the early hours of November 20.

Four years later, Rory’s parents remain hopeful that he is still alive.

Rory Johnson-Hatfield's parents speaking to The Press on the 4th anniversary of his disappearance pic.twitter.com/9tSWV8V8yx — Daniel Willers (@danwillerspress) November 19, 2019

Doug told The Press: “We remain hopeful he’s still out there. That’s why we come back here every year to see the news crews to make sure Rory is kept in the public eye and people are still aware that Rory went missing four years ago today.

“We’ll keep coming back but we don’t want to and hopefully we don’t come back next year and Rory will turn up.”

Liz Johnson and Doug Hatfield

Liz said: “We believe Rory is alive. We have to keep going until we find Rory. Giving up isn’t an option so that won’t be happening. We have to keep going and just hope someone out there, something clicks and yes they do remember Rory from that night or that somebody does see Rory wherever it may be. But we will keep appealing.”

Doug said this is a particularly difficult time of year for them. “We feel terrible,” he added.

“October is Rory’s birthday, November we have the appeals and December is Christmas.

“All year is bad. It’s really difficult preparing yourself for this day to come over and do the appeals.”

Doug confirmed that no new information has come to light over Rory’s disappearance.

He commented: “There’s nothing to say he went in the river. There’s nothing to say he’s in Manchester or Leeds or London. We’ve heard nothing, we’ve got no information. So you’re turning the same night’s events over in your mind all the time, day in, day out, year after year. That’s what you do, you churn over the same information. It’s soul destroying at times.

“All you want to do is see your son, talk to him again. If Rory had gone in the river and had been found you can come terms with it but there’s nothing to come to terms with. All you have is a son that is missing and you know that somewhere out there is your boy.”

Liz also said: “I do believe there is someone out there who knows something.”

Rory is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, slim build, with short blond hair. He was aged 29 when he went missing.

The night he disappeared he was wearing a round-neck dark coloured top, blue jeans and white and navy trainers.

North Yorkshire Police chief inspector Allan Wescott, senior investigating officer, said: “As another year goes by, our hearts go out to Rory’s parents, Liz and Doug and all his family and friends, at what must be a very difficult time for them.

“As we have stated previously, the investigation into Rory’s disappearance in York on the night of Thursday November 19, 2015 remains open and we continue to appeal for information about Rory’s last known movements. If anyone has any information about that night, that they haven’t yet shared with the police, or has received any new information which may assist us in our continued efforts to search for Rory, please get in touch with police.”

North Yorkshire Police has previously released CCTV footage of Rory’s last known movements (see video at the top), where at 12.32am on November 20 he is seen heading into York with a friend, walking along Tower Street, past Clifford’s Tower.

Six minutes later at 12.38am, the same CCTV camera picks him up on his own, leaving the city centre on the other side of Tower Street and crossing Skeldergate Bridge towards the Skeldergate/Terry Avenue area. Another CCTV camera picks Rory up a few minutes later at City Mills flats, on the other side of the river. This is the last known sighting of Rory.

North Yorkshire Police is continuing to appeal for information about Rory’s movements that night, particularly the six minute time period between Rory heading into York and back out, along Tower Street and as he made his way over Skeldergate Bridge.

Anyone with any information which would assist its enquiries is asked to call the force on 101 and pass the information to the force control room. Quote reference 12150207141.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.