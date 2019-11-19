A CAR was stolen after a house was burgled in a village in the Selby district.

The incident, known as a two-in-one burglary, happened on Beechcroft in Brayton.

North Yorkshire Police said it happened between midnight yesterday (November 18) and around 8am today when a house was broken into and a blue 15-reg Seat Leon, its car keys and a wallet were stolen.

A spokesperson for the force added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers would like to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious people or vehicles or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time.

"Please ensure you remain vigilant and ensure your property is left secure when going out or going to bed." Residents are urged to report any suspicious activity to North Yorkshire Police on 101 or if it is an emergency call 999.

Anyone with information about the two-in-one burglary that could assist the investigation should call 101 and pass information to the force control room.

Quote the reference number 12190212774.