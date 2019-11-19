TO help ensure no pet is forgotten this Christmas, an appeal has been launched to raise funds for pets in rescue centres.

Over the festive period, Pets at Home in Foss Island, York, will be taking part in the nationwide fundraiser to help raise money for rescue pets at Greyhound Trust North Yorkshire.

They will be doing so as part of the annual Santa Paws appeal by Support Adoption For Pets, the UK’s largest grant giving pet charity.

The appeal, which launches on November 22 and runs until December 24, is raising money to help pay for essential vet bills and care costs over the festive period.

The team at Pets at Home in Foss Island will be giving customers the opportunity to support the Santa Paws appeal by donating at store tills.

Christopher Barber, store manager at Pets at Home in Foss Island, said: “We’re proud and excited to be raising money as part of this year’s Santa Paws appeal.

“We hope our customers and the people of York will get involved and support us with our fundraising.”

Since Pets at Home established the charity Support Adoption For Pets in 2006, it has helped more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations.

To find out more about Support Adoption For Pets or to support the charity, visit: https://www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/santa-paws/