AN ILLUSTRATOR based in York has officially opened her new design store as demand for her products continues to grow.
Just Smile Designs, owned and run by Kerry Elstob, opened in Bootham last Friday.
Kerry, 30, said: “Opening has gone really well, better than I expected.
“It’s been great to see both new and old customers in the store.”
Just Smile Designs, started in 2016, and sells greetings cards, wedding invitations, cake toppers, signs, notebooks, prints, mugs, badges, wrapping paper, pocket mirrors, homeware and party decorations.
All of the illustrations on Kerry’s products are by her.
The store was formerly based in Spark:York, however, as demand continued to grow, the owner decided expansion would be required.
Kerry, who studied for a diploma in fine arts at York College, said she has aspired to operate from her own store for a while.