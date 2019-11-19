THE National Lottery reached its 25th anniversary this week and is celebrating more than £40 billion raised for good causes.
This over all sum of £40 billion includes £43.8 million donated to York’s heritage.
David Renwick, director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the impact of National Lottery funding across the UK and in York.”
Since the first National Lottery draw on 19 November 1994, money from every ticket sold has been invested in good causes across the UK, in the areas of arts, sport, community and heritage.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund distributes funding to heritage projects.
In York, money raised has enabled achievements for the city’s heritage, including conserving and reinstating the 600-year-old Great East Window of York Minster, preserving the memories of the people of the city linked to the renowned confectionary company, Rowntree and supporting St Nicholas Fields nature reserve and environment centre.