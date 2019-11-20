OUTDOOR and travel clothing brand, Rohan, has relocated to a new store in York city centre - just down the road from its previous store.

Earlier this month, Rohan moved from 24 Stonegate to a 1,700 sq ft. shop at 35a Stonegate.

The new store stocks the full range of Rohan’s travel and outdoor clothing.

In addition, Ecco footwear, Life Systems accessories, and Rohan accessories are available.

This is Rohan’s 57th store in the UK.

Scott Longstaff, managing director at Rohan, said: “We are delighted to launch our new store in this central York location.

“We’ve had a shop in York for almost 30 years and although we haven’t moved far, we feel that this new location and shop fit properly reflects our high standard of product and service and we look forward to welcoming customers.”

Rohan York originally opened back in March 1990 on Stonegate.

The new premises, designed by the Rohan in-house team in conjunction with Future Display Systems, is a mere 30-yard dash from its old shop.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, the retailer hosted a special launch event this month, with the shop officially opened by the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Janet Looker.

In addition, customers met Rohan’s managing director, Mr Longstaff, and enjoyed a selection of refreshments.

Customers were also able to snap up a free Rohan Merino hat worth £29 when they spent over £75 in-store on the day.

Rohan was founded in Skipton in 1972.

Using advanced fabric technologies, Rohan makes protective, properly waterproof, durable, comfortable and highly packable clothing.