POLICE are urging anyone with information that may help them in their search for Rory Johnson-Hatfield to get in touch - four years after his disappearance in York.

Rory went missing on a night out in the city centre on November 19, 2015.

He was last seen in the early hours of November 20, 2015.

Rory is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, slim build, with short blond hair. He was aged 29 when he went missing.

On the night he went missing he was wearing a round-neck dark coloured top, blue jeans and white and navy trainers.

North Yorkshire Police chief inspector Allan Wescott, senior investigating officer, said: “As another year goes by, our hearts go out to Rory’s parents, Liz and Doug and all his family and friends, at what must be a very difficult time for them.

“As we have stated previously, the investigation into Rory’s disappearance in York on the night of Thursday November 19, 2015 remains open and we continue to appeal for information about Rory’s last known movements. If anyone has any information about that night, that they haven’t yet shared with the police, or has received any new information which may assist us in our continued efforts to search for Rory, please get in touch with police.

“Our website contains a lot of information about Rory’s known movements that night and we have previously released CCTV footage of where he was last seen. I’d ask the public to cast their minds back to that evening and if anything comes to light, however small or meaningless they may think it is, please do get in touch."

North Yorkshire Police has released CCTV footage (see above) of Rory’s last known movements, where at 12.32am on November 20 he is seen heading into York with a friend, walking along Tower Street, past Clifford’s Tower.

Six minutes later at 12.38am, the same CCTV camera picks him up on his own, leaving the city centre on the other side of Tower Street and crossing Skeldergate Bridge towards the Skeldergate/Terry Avenue area. Another CCTV camera picks Rory up a few minutes later at City Mills flats, on the other side of the river. This is the last known sighting of Rory.

November 19 2015 was the opening night of Thor’s tipi bar – a large tipi bar that is situated in Parliament Street for the Christmas period. The city’s Christmas lights were switched on that night and it was the first night of the York Christmas market. There would have also been late night shopping with a number of stores staying open in the city.

North Yorkshire Police is continuing to appeal for information about Rory’s movements that night, particularly the six minute time period between Rory heading into York and back out, along Tower Street and as he made his way over Skeldergate Bridge.

Anyone with any information which would assist its enquiries is asked to call the force on 101 and pass the information to the force control room. Quote reference 12150207141.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.