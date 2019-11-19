Less than 45 years ago a spendthrift ‘Old Labour’ government bankrupted the country and had to go to the IMF (aka the bank manager) for a loan. This we got but at the cost of real and demonstrable cuts to public services including mines, gas, electricity, transport, the GPO and even the NHS. When I see the irresponsible electoral bidding frenzy I am filled with a sombre sense of possible deja vu.

AV Martin, Westfield Close, Wigginton, York