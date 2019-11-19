Do Ed Lott and his co-signatories (Letters, November 7) believe the health of children at Park Grove School is more important than the health of children attending Haxby Road School or St Wilfrids?

Blocking off essential traffic arteries through the Groves will not solve congestion. It will just shift the misery elsewhere and make the overall situation far worse. Mr Lott and his friends might enjoy a new tranquility but at what cost to others?