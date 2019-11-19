A BIKE, laptop and statues have been stolen in a burglary in York.

The burglary happened on Park Crescent, off Huntington Road, some time between 7.30am and 9pm on November 8.

North Yorkshire Police said an unknown offender or offenders entered an unoccupied property via a front window.

They took various items from inside, before leaving by the back door, which leads to a rear alleyway, the force added.

It is appealing for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and the whereabouts of stolen items.

Missing items include a Boardman hybrid mountain bike, MXCOMP, in black and blue; an Asus Chromebook laptop, C300SA, Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, 13.3″, black; and two bronze elephant statues, approximately four to five inches tall. One is of a mother elephant and a baby elephant, the other is of just a single elephant.

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Philip Hallam, or email 001357@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote the reference number 12190206931.