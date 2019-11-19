A BURGLAR is today serving a prison sentence of nearly three years despite him and his accomplice vandalising CCTV at the scene of his crime.

John Thomas Marshall, 31, and Sam James Cosgrove, 21, caused £2,500 of damage to the surveillance cameras and their server at a flour mill at Whitley Bridge near Goole.

But they didn't stop the cameras videoing the sabotage and the burglars cutting wires on the roof and inside the building.

Nor did they stop the CCTV system recording one of them calling the other "Jonathan" and the sound of them smashing a rock against a reinforced window to get into the building.

Police officers recognised the pair from the footage and they were arrested.

Both men pleaded guilty to burglary.

Marshall, of Doncaster Road, Brayton, was jailed for two years and 10 months at York Crown Court.

He was not given police bail and was remanded in custody throughout.

Cosgrove, of Driver Street, Leeds, failed to attend court after police gave him bail, but was arrested after members of the public responded to a police wanted appeal about him.

He was given a 12-month community order banning him from Selby and from associating with Marshall for a year. He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Investigator Katie Swift of North Yorkshire Police’s Investigation Hub said: “This was a fast-moving investigation which was assisted greatly thanks to the quality CCTV footage and local knowledge of our officers which pinned both Cosgrave and Marshall to the crime.

“I’m pleased that Marshall is now behind bars where he can’t cause any further damage to our communities and hope the sentence handed down to both demonstrates our commitment to tackling burglary in North Yorkshire and protecting our residents and businesses from harm.

“We’d like to give a special thanks of members of public who called in with information to assist the investigation."