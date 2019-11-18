THE new Community Stadium is set to be sponsored by rail operator LNER.

And the name of the venue could be the LNER Community Stadium - if a senior councillor approves the arrangement at a meeting next week.

The east stand at the stadium will also be named by the company - and is set to be called the LNER Azuma Stand after the operator's newest train which was unveiled at York Station earlier this year.

Cllr Nigel Ayre will be asked to approve the new name at a meeting next Tuesday, November 26.

He said he is delighted with the news, adding: “York has a proud connection with the rail industry, and it is entirely fitting that such a large rail company based in the city would put themselves forward to sponsor the Community Stadium.”

“With just months to go until we begin holding test events for the Community Stadium, I am delighted that LNER have put their name forward to be considered as the main corporate sponsor of the stadium.”

“Looking forward, securing sponsorship for the stadium will ensure that this fantastic venue remains financially sustainable to the benefit of our residents, communities and visitors in the city.”

A council report says the naming rights were valued at between £40,000 and £60,000 a year by advisors in 2012.

LNER also sponsor Doncaster Rovers FC.