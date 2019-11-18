TALENTED youngsters helped design posters for a smoke free play area after taking part in a council contest.

Sherburn in Elmet Parish Council was successful in applying for grant funding from North Yorkshire County Council to create smoke free play areas in the village.

They launched a competition and contacted three local schools to get involved, and as a result students designed posters to reflect the council’s aims.

Two students from the Sherburn High, Charlotte and Robert, were chosen as the winners and their designs can now be seen on the new signage throughout the play areas in Sherburn in Elmet.

School librarian Anna Hannam, said: “I think it is really important for students to get involved in their communities and demonstrate that they have interest in matters that affect them.

“I was delighted when I heard that we had won.”