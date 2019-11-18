A CAR was stolen in a burglary in York, and was later found burnt out in a road nearby.
North Yorkshire Police said the burglary happened on Constantine Avenue on Sunday between 1am and 6am.
A spokesperson for the force added: "It is not known how many suspects were involved.
"A black Peugeot 207 was stolen from the address, and eventually found down Metcalf Lane in Osbaldwick.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Michael Parker, or email michael.parker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12190211599.
