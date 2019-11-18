A FOOTBALL club in York was targeted in an attempted burglary.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and information following the incident at Hamilton Panthers Football Club near to the Knavesmire.

It happened on the evening of November 10 at 11.55pm, the force said.

A spokesperson for the force added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The description of the people involved are two white males wearing dark tracksuit clothing. One of them had a white stripe on the left sleeve."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Michael Parker, or email michael.parker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12190208118.