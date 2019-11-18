A MAJOR new three-day outdoor music festival – headlined by a host of global stars – is coming to York next summer.

York Festival will take place over three days between June 19 and 21 and it’s being organised by promoters Cuffe and Taylor who brought Britney Spears headline show to Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2018 and staged Rod Stewart’s massive 2019 sell-out gig at York Racecourse this year.

Both the line-up and festival venue for York Festival will be announced on Monday, November 25.

Cuffe and Taylor director Peter Taylor said: “York is a wonderful city and we wanted to create something completely new for local people and visitors.

“York Festival will be three days of unmissable live music – headlined by top international artists. It’s going to be an amazing new annual event and we cannot wait to reveal all on Monday November 25!”

Cuffe and Taylor are part of Live Nation – the world’s leading live entertainment company – and have extensive experience of staging major concerts in Yorkshire.

Together with exclusively programming all music acts at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, and staging tours across the UK with the likes of Britney, Rod Stewart, Mariah Carey and Little Mix, Cuffe and Taylor also created the hugely successful Lytham Festival which, this summer, celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Peter said: “We have grown Lytham Festival year on year and this year we welcomed more than 70,000 people over five nights to see headliners ranging from Stereophonics and Rod Stewart to Kylie Minogue and a string of West End stars perform a glittering Proms concert.

“York Festival will not only be brilliant for local people but for the city itself. The calibre of artists we have lined up for next summer are without doubt going to be a massive draw for visitors.”

Cuffe and Taylor are working closely with York City Council and Make It York, which showcases and promotes the historic city around the world.

Sean Bullick, managing director of Make It York, said: “York is ripe for a music festival of this size and stature and so this is really exciting news.

“We are delighted to be working with the Cuffe and Taylor team on what we feel sure will become a popular annual event both for York residents and for attracting visitors to the city.

“We are keen to see more opportunities to celebrate and showcase local talent as well as bringing major global artists to York - and this festival is set to be a key event in the 2020 calendar. We are looking forward to the big reveal on Monday November 25.”

For more information on York Festival go to www.york-festival.com