I read that First are shortly to introduce 21 electrically-powered double decker buses at Park & Ride sites, even though they appear to be having trouble charging up the existing fleet during the night time.

I wonder what thought has been given to this mode of modern transport? A short survey at any of the current sites would reveal that a large percentage of users will have difficulty gaining access to the upper deck - or maybe the modern fleet will have have an electronic moving staircase or lift installed to help? I fear that in that case the batteries would need even more regular charging!