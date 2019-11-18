TEMPERATURES are set to drop to -3C in York tonight - with a widespread frost expected across the city according to the Met Office.
Clear skies mean there could also be "the odd patch of freezing fog", the forecaster has said.
The Met Office said Monday night would be cold and frosty for many areas and could be the coldest night across the UK as a whole.
But a spokesman said the current cold spell may soon come to an end, with temperatures recovering throughout the week.
It's the joint coldest night of the season so far, with Tulloch Bridge falling to -8.1 °C, and it may get even colder.— Met Office (@metoffice) November 18, 2019
Here are the current lowest overnight temperatures for each of the home nations pic.twitter.com/Q08P3aG64t