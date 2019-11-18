FIREWORKS were set off near a petrol station in York - in an incident branded "foolish and dangerous" by police.

The fireworks were let off near the Co-op service station on Great North Way at Nether Poppleton.

It happened on Tuesday November 12 between 8.45pm and 9.15pm.

The fireworks were set off at the side of the road, close to the petrol station.

North Yorkshire Police said in a tweet: "Letting off fireworks near a petrol station is as foolish as it is dangerous.

"If you know who was responsible for this incident in York, please get in touch."

They are appealing for help from the public to establish the full circumstances around the incident and help find those involved.

Anyone with information that could help officers with the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or email paul.carey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, information can be passed to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Anyone with information should quote reference number 12190208949.