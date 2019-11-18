TWO big names have been announced to co-headline a gig at Dalby Forest next summer.
Will Young and James Morrison will perform as part of a Forest Live series of dates presented by Forestry England.
The pair will perform in Dalby on Saturday, June 27 and tickets cost £49.50 (plus £5.95 booking fee) go on sale at 9am this Friday (November 22) from Forestry England box office tel 03000 680400 or buy online: www.forestryengland.uk/music.
Will Young has spent much of the last two decades at the forefront of pop, having won the inaugural series of Pop Idol which shot him to national fame. A chart-storming career followed including seven top 5 albums (four reaching the top spot) and four number 1 singles such as ‘Leave Right Now’ and ‘Jealousy’ ensuring his standing as an iconic part of noughties UK pop culture.
With the release of his debut album, ‘Undiscovered’, James Morrison was catapulted into the limelight. The album went on to sell over a million copies with fans being enraptured by the beauty of his once-in-a-generation voice.
Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every year by Forestry England.