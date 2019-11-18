TRAIN travellers have been warned to expect disruption on the days between Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Major work is due to take place at Leeds Station on December 27, 28 and 29 - with five platforms set to be closed.

There will be no services running between Leeds and Harrogate on these dates. A replacement bus will be running instead.

The vast majority of other trains will be running, a Network Rail spokesman said, but passengers are urged to check their journey before they travel.

The closure is in place so that engineers can continue work on building a new platform at the station, as well as testing signals, installing overhead line equipment and carrying out track improvements.

Matt Rice, route director, said: “We have planned this work meticulously so that it impacts as few people as possible, however, a small number of services will be affected, so we are urging passengers to check before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator."

He thanked passengers for their understanding.

“The work at Leeds this Christmas will allow the transformation of the station to continue, bringing real benefits for the 30 million plus people who use it every year. The work will mean more reliable services and a modernised railway for passengers."

There will be no train services on Christmas Day or Boxing Day through Leeds Station.