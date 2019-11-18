A VOLUNTEER from the North York Moors National Park Authority has received a special award recognising his ‘passion’ and ‘commitment’ to wildlife.

At the annual UK National Parks Volunteer Awards, voluntary ranger David Bream received the Individual Award following six years of dedicated volunteering.

The accolade was presented to him by TV presenter and explorer Paul Rose at the Kendal Mountain Festival.

The Awards recognise the outstanding contribution that volunteers make in helping to care for National Park landscapes and inspiring others to care for them.

David was recognised for completing more than 3,000 hours of volunteering since 2013. In his role as a voluntary ranger, he carries out weekend patrols, checks public rights of way, repairs minor problems and helps the public to enjoy their visit to the National Park. He was also one of the first task day leaders in the North York Moors National Park - highly qualified volunteers who lead groups on practical tasks.

Debbie Trafford, head of recreation and ranger services at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “It was very difficult to nominate just one of our many fantastic volunteers, as they are all dedicated, hardworking individuals committed to the values of our National Park. We chose David this year as he has always been willing to take on the less glamorous tasks day after day and is an excellent ambassador for volunteering.

“He is always willing to try something new, to trial a new approach and give really constructive feedback. He seems tireless in his commitment and is enormously passionate about the National Park, the landscape and wildlife, and the work of the Authority - we are delighted he has been recognised.

“We will be putting more of our amazing volunteers forward for next year’s awards as they all deserve to be recognised for everything that they do.”

David commented: “When I first started volunteering six years ago I did not realise what a large and satisfying part of my life this would become. My volunteering has brought me into contact with a wide variety of people, both permanent staff and volunteers, who have a huge range of knowledge and enthusiasm about the National Park. It is great to be a small part of such a passionate group of people.

“The last year has been especially rewarding for me as I have worked with young people, including excluded pupils and Duke of Edinburgh Award candidates. For the next four years I will also be helping out on the Ryevitalise project whose aim it is to revitalise the River Rye’s natural and cultural heritage - none of this would I have ever envisaged before I retired.”