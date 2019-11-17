A MAJOR road near Malton is to close for resurfacing work to take place.

North Yorkshire County Council’s highways department is to close the B1258 Malton Road, West Knapton on Monday, while it carries out maintenance work on the highway.

The road will be closed north of the level crossing to Station Road in Yedingham for just over two weeks between 9.30am and 4.30pm on weekdays.

The road links the A64 and Snainton on the A170 and diversions will be signposted from the A64.

The work is expected to be completed by December 6.

However, the work is weather dependent and could take longer if conditions are poor. Access will be maintained for emergency services throughout the maintenance work.

Barrie Mason, assistant director of highways, said: “We have reduced the working day to try to minimise the impact of these works to the travelling public.

“Please allow extra time for your journeys during these road works or use an alternative route.