POLICE are currently attending a serious crash in York.

North Yorkshire Police said that part of Holgate Bridge and Dalton Terrace is currently closed following a road traffic collision.

The force added: "Reports of a serious road traffic collision on the Bridge in Holgate and Dalton Terrace.

"Traffic will not be able to come down Dalton Terrace, from Blossom Street on to Holgate Road and Holgate Road to the Iron Bridge.

"Please bear with us until proper diversions can be put in place."