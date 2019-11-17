A CHARITY founded by the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, has announced that it has helped 20,000 people in need.

Acts 435, founded in 2010 has increased its activity and reach to over 400 local advocates based around the U.K.

These local Advocates reach out to many in need, from all walks of life.

They help people with a variety of needs, such as families in debt who need to be able to buy a bed for their child, to a single person on low income who needs oil to heat their home, travel costs for an asylum seeker to attend appointments, or helping a homeless man who desperately needs even a small deposit to get off the streets.

The charity has seen much organic growth through its Advocates, and its donors, who have enabled Acts 435 to double the number of people helped in just two years.

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, said: “I constantly give thanks to God and to all the people involved for their amazing generosity. To think that Acts 435 has helped 20,000 people is truly fantastic. Be bold and join with Acts 435 to make a difference”.

For more information about visit: http://acts435.org.uk/