A POPULAR nursery in York has celebrated its 18 birthday.

Staff, children and parents past and presents of Daisy Chain Nursery in Heworth celebrated the big landmark last week.

Owner Manager Beverley Foers and Deputy Manager Susan Brown were delighted to welcome back past children and their parents, including Ella McLaughlin who was one of Daisy Chain’s first babies.

Beverley Foers said: “When we opened our doors for the first time in November 2001 with four staff and five babies, we never dreamt that we would still be here 18 years later.

"We are very proud of all our children and are still working hard to provide high-quality care and pre-school education for our little ones.

"Eighteen years have flown by and to see many of our “little daisies” growing into adults is such a pleasure and a source of immense pride. Thank all our parents for their continued support.”