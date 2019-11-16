STUDENTS at York St John University are supporting international communities.

In their commitment to ensure students from all walks of life have access to education and are supported in reaching their full potential, York St John has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United Nations Association International Service.

The MOU is a shared understanding between the University and International Services, designed to promote community development by enabling students to become more active citizens within social opportunities.

Students at York St John have already benefitted from a range of internships and placements, but the new agreement opens up opportunities for students to go further afield, helping communities in developing countries.

International Services, based in York, are market leaders in this field, fighting for inclusion and giving help to places that need it. Voluntary work includes sport and arts-based development projects which contribute to healthy changes within communities.

This exciting new partnership for York St John comes after the University signed up to Universities UK ‘Go International’ stand out campaign - a promise from the University that they will give at least 20 per cent of their students an international experience whilst they study.

Emma Vincent, Head of Student Opportunities at York St John University said: “There’s never been a more important time for UK students to be citizens of the world. We’re delighted that our partnership with International Services will maximise the amazing opportunities available in order to support our students in becoming more globally aware and ultimately, more employable”.