The curtain rises today on the latest – and possibly the most theatrical – Christmas display that Castle Howard has ever seen with the opening of A Christmas Masquerade.

Running until January 5, every public room in the historic house will be dressed in ornate and elaborate feathers, sequins, baubles and twinkling lights as visitors join the Howard family as they prepare for a Venetian-themed Christmas Carnival, complete with masquerade ball and entertainment from Harlequin, Pierrot, Colombine and Punchinello – part of the Commedia dell’arte troupe.