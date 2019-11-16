WHILST political parties are out in York, campaigning for the forthcoming General Election, a campaigner has launched a new movement for politics.
Jo Fox, 80, from York, has been speaking to local residents in St Helen's Square today about her Unite to Change campaign.
Jo said her manifesto seeks to create a more collective change.
She said: "Long term planning is impossible because politicians have to focus on short term political gains to win an election.
"The system divides the nation, as parties emphasise their differences, not the important matters which should unite them to serve the people and national interest.
"All elected representatives should be involved in government, working together for a society based on co-operation, compassion and community."
She added that every year, 20 per cent of members should stand for re-election, to help provide continuity for long-term planning.