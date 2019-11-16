A NEW pop up shop opens in York today.

TWO friends who teamed up to open a new independent shop in Bishopthorpe Road earlier this year, have now expanded by moving into Coney Street, York that will be open in the run-up to Christmas.

Ellie McManaman, who used to run Bare, and Gaynor Parr-Manley, who ran Olives Nest, became such good friends when they opened their respective shops in the area that they decided to launch a joint venture.

The store, Noun sells gifts for children and adults as well as homewares and clothing, including many brands their previous shops stocked.

Gaynor said that the pop-up store, which is open for five weeks, will include all the best products that are sold in the Bishopthorpe Road store.

She added: "We think this a good way to get our business out there to the public, and help expand our store."

Speaking earlier this year to The Press, Gaynor said that the store is born out of our friendship and the name Noun was chosen because the definition is people, places and things.

She added that the store stocks items made all over the world and aims to be a family-friendly shop. The duo is also planning on launching an online shop.