THE Winter Wonderland opened last night with their preview evening, where over 600 people attended and welcomed local hero Elliott Bond to switch on their Christmas lights.

Elliot Bond, eight, from Copmanthorpe - who is planning to run from York to Selby to raise money for other children who are on the children's ward on York Hospital - was on hand to switch on the Christmas Lights after the Town Crier had declared the outdoor ice rink open.