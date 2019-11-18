A FAMOUS portrait of King Richard III is to go on show in York.

The painting will be loaned from the National Portrait Gallery as part of a new exhibition which will open at the Yorkshire Museum next summer.

The world-famous portrait - by an unknown artist - dates back to the late 16th century.

It will be on loan from the gallery in London and displayed alongside collections associated with the king.

Other exhibits are set to include the Middleham Jewel, The Ryther Hoard and the Stillingfleet Boar Badge worn by one of the king's supporters.

Lucy Creighton, curator of archaeology at the museum, said: “King Richard III was the last King of the House of York and he remains a well-loved figure in the city.

“It is fantastic to be working with the National Portrait Gallery on this project as it provides a rare opportunity to showcase this iconic piece of fine art alongside the Yorkshire Museum’s collections which includes one of the finest group of objects associated with Richard III in the country.

“We look forward to the arrival of the portrait in the summer and to be able to tell the story of Richard III and his connection to York in this new display.”

The artwork will be loaned as part of the National Portrait Gallery’s Coming Home project - which sees paintings of iconic individuals lent to places across the country with which they are closely associated. Other events will run alongside the exhibition.

The exhibition has been made possible thanks to a grant of £17,625 from the Weston Loan Programme and Art Fund.

The programme aims to help smaller museums borrow major works of art from national collections.

York Museums Trust is also working with the National Portrait Gallery on another exhibition - coming to York Art Gallery in 2021 - but details of the project have not yet been announced.

The National Portrait Gallery has been showcasing portraits of famous men and women since 1856.

Art Fund is the national fundraising charity for art. In the past five years alone, it has given £34 million to help museums and galleries acquire works of art for their collections.

Visit yorkmuseumstrust.org.uk.