A YORK church is hosting a special ceremony to remember those who have died in road crashes this year.

Families and friends of people killed in road crashes are invited to a service to remember their loved ones tomorrow (Sunday) at St Columba’s United Reformed Church, Priory Street, York, from 10.15am.

The event, coming a week after Remembrance Sunday, was started by the British charity RoadPeace in 1993 and adopted by the United Nations in 2005.

There will be a chance to add the name of the loved-one to a list to be read out during the prayers. There will also be a chance to thank the emergency services for all the work they do and compassion they show when dealing with road crashes.

“Each individual death is a tragedy to family and friends,” said RoadPeace member Anna Briggs, a United Reformed Church lay preacher, who will be conducting the service.

“My son Daniel was killed at the age of 15 in 1985, and I have seen the long-term effects on my family,” she added.

“I am sure also that the three friends who were out cycling with him have never forgotten that day, nor has the person who was driving the car.” Members of the church hope that in coming to this service, relatives will be assured of the support and care of many people.

To find out more, call Anna Briggs on 01904 784504.