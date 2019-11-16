A COLLECTION of Charles Dickens' most memorable characters will be wishing visitors a Merry Christmas at a York museum throughout the festive season.

Beginning this weekend, Dickensian characters will be welcoming visitors to the York Castle Museum, as customers have the chance to meet the museum’s ghosts of Christmas past.

The museum’s decorated Victorian street, Kirkgate, will come to life – as famous characters such as Ebenezer Scrooge, Fagin, the Artful Dodger and Oliver Twist will be walking through the cobbled streets.

The museum added that shops will be stocked with festive displays and the street will be full of the sounds of the season, including choirs performing by the twinkling Christmas tree.

Jo Killeya, head of public programming, said: “This year we have embraced the magic of Charles Dickens’ stories to create a fantastically festive Victorian Christmas experience.

“Ebenezer Scrooge will take visitors on a journey of redemption in an immersive one-man show of A Christmas Carol. Our authentic Victorian shops have some special guests such as Oliver Twist’s Mrs Mann who is out looking for some last-minute shopping but always has a moment for a quick gossip along the way.

“But watch out for the mischievous Artful Dodger as he tries to earn a few extra pennies, and beware of Fagin who will want to pick a pocket or two as he performs magic tricks on unsuspecting passers-by. Together with community choirs, and the wonderfully decorated street, we hope people will come and soak up the Victorian sights, sounds and traditions.”

There will also two special performances, entitled An Evening with Ebenezer Scrooge, on December 16 and December 20, from 7pm to 9.30pm. Visit www.yorkcastlemuseum.org.uk